Sunny & Pleasant Today... A Great Week of Weather Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will push to our south this morning followed by high pressure building in from the north. This will provide us with a beautiful day today under mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. As high pressure builds in, the pressure gradient will tighten a bit which will result in a breezy day today. Northeast winds will average 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Skies will be clear tonight with lows dropping to the 30s to low 40s across the north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. The wind will still be breezy especially closer to the coast, with lighter wind expected across the north.

High pressure will then dominate our forecast for the remainder of the week with plenty of sunshine during the day and clear skies at night. Temperatures on Tuesday will be seasonable with highs in the 60s to near 70°. Temperatures will warm a bit to near or a bit above average for Wednesday and beyond. Look for highs in the 60s along the coast and low to mid-70s inland and north.

And great news... no storms in sight through at least this coming weekend... possibly through much of next week too!

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 61°-68°. Northeast wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid-30s to low 40s north, low to mid-40s elsewhere. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH, strongest along the coast.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. Highs between 62°-68°. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.