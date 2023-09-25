Police: 4-year-old located after going missing from Hampden preschool

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A 4-year-old was located after going missing from a Hampden preschool on Monday, police say.

They say Highland Pre-School staff contacted police after the child went missing.

Police say staff had already located the child in the yard next door when they arrived.

According to police, the child received medical attention before being transported to a hospital with their parent.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.