Police: 4-year-old located after going missing from Hampden preschool

Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A 4-year-old was located after going missing from a Hampden preschool on Monday, police say.

They say Highland Pre-School staff contacted police after the child went missing.

Police say staff had already located the child in the yard next door when they arrived.

According to police, the child received medical attention before being transported to a hospital with their parent.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Authorities say the driver of the bike was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
One person dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hermon

Latest News

Bangor concert venue giving away tickets to military, first responders, and healthcare workers
MGN police lights
Ellsworth police officer involved in accident, 2 injured
48-year old Foss was found dead inside his burned out mobile home in 2017.
Man arrested for 2017 murder in Whitneyville
Skate With the Bears is back at the Alfond