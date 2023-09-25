Perfect Fall Weather For The Week Ahead!

Patchy frost possible tonight. Great stretch of weather for the foreseeable future.
By Curt Olson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to drop southwards out Canada and will act as a barrier to keep any precipitation away from the region. The remnants of Ophelia continues to bring rain to parts of southern New England. It did provide us with some cloud cover this morning which has now moved offshore.

The rest of the night will have mostly clear skies and lows that will range from near freezing across the Crown of Maine to the mid 40s closer to the coast. Due to the potential for frost across the north, a Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of Aroostook & Penobscot counties. Any vegetation that is sensitive to the cold should be covered or brought indoors. Winds out of the northeast will be at 5-15 mph and could be strong enough to prevent any fog from forming. If it should, it would likely develop in lower lying regions.

The high-pressure system will continue to bring us dry & sunny conditions through the rest of the week. This will be reinforced by an upper-level ridge that will build in across the northeast. This will also help to warm temperatures into the 70s by the weekend.

Tuesday will have mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the 60s. Some patchy fog will be possible in the morning and should burn off quickly. NNE winds at times could gust up to 15 mph. Tuesday night will once again have temperatures on the cooler side with some locales dropping down into the 30s across northern Maine. Some frost could once again be possible.

As the high drops southwards out of Canada, the winds will bring smoke from wildfires burning in Canada into the state. The smoke should be relatively high in the atmosphere and should not impact air quality but could bring haziness to the sky. This potential will carry over into Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows ranging from the mid 30s north to the mid 40s along the Coast. Frost Advisory for northern Maine. NE wind 5-15 mph. Patchy fog.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the 60s. NNE wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

