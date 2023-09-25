Oakland fire destroys home and displaces five people

Oakland fire destroys home and displaces five people
Oakland fire destroys home and displaces five people
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt in a house fire on Ten Lots Road in Oakland this afternoon.

Oakland Fire Chief David Coughlin says they got the call just after three.

When they arrived on scene, Coughlin says they saw fire coming from a second-floor window.

They were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes and all the residents got out safely.

Those residents will have to stay somewhere else due to the damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

