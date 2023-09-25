Man taken into custody in Miss. brought back to Maine to face murder charges

By WABI News Desk
Sep. 25, 2023
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of killing an Augusta man this summer made his first court appearance on Monday.

Andrew Redmond, 34, was taken into custody in Mississippi and was transported back to Maine to face murder charges.

State police say Tyler Robinson, 34, was found unresponsive on the side of Old Belgrade Road in late July after being spotted by motorists.

Officials say Redmond and Robinson were familiar with each other.

The cause of death has not been released.

The judge ordered Redmond be held without a bail.

