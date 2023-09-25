Maine celebrates National Lobster Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today is a day devoted to something quite appropriate for Maine.

It’s National Lobster Day.

Places that sell lobster all over the state are celebrating, too.

Dorr Lobster Seafood Markets in Bangor and Ellsworth have discounted their lobster for the day.

Larger ones, those being over a pound and a half, are still full price.

”Well, I’ve been here about since the day we opened. We’re on our eighth year. You know, it’s a very busy market here in Bangor and lobster is one of our biggest sellers, of course, but we also have all the other fish and everything else.” said Les Curtis who works at the Bangor location.

The day was designated as National Lobster Day back in 2014 via a resolution brought forward by Senators Angus King and Susan Collins.

Dorr Lobster Seafood Market in Bangor is open everyday from nine to six.

The Ellsworth location operates from ten to six.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.