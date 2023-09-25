Holden man pleads guilty to sex crimes against three girls

Morris Carr
Morris Carr(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Holden man charged with what prosecutors call “horrific sex crimes” against three girls pleaded guilty Monday.

Appearing in a Bangor courtroom, 56-year-old Morris Carr admitted to three counts of felony gross sexual assault

He had previously been indicted on more than a dozen counts, but most were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.

Carr sexually assaulted his three victims over the course of six months in 2015. All of the girls were all under the age of 12 at the time.

According to statements made in court, Carr was like family to the girls and was sometimes in charge of their care.

Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Carr to 30 years, the maximum sentence, all but 27 years suspended.

The defense asked for a 20 year sentence, all but 10 suspended.

“That 27 years is a recognition of society’s condemnation of this abhorrent and extremely serious anti-social conduct,” said Mark Rucci, deputy district attorney, Penobscot County.

“That is a life sentence, just to be clear, and the state’s justification for that is that it reflects ‘society’s condemnation.’ That’s an argument for retribution. We’re not here to inflict retribution on defendants. We are here to create a just and fair sentence,” said Harris Mattson, defense attorney.

One of the victims submitted an impact statement, which was read out loud by an advocate.

Morris was emotional as he addressed the court, apologizing to the girls and asking for their forgiveness.

The judge will issue the sentence at a later date.

