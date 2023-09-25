Hiker suffers injury on Tumbledown Mountain

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH OF WELD, Maine (WABI) - A Dixfield teen was rescued after suffering an injury on Tumbledown Mountain.

The Maine Warden Service, Forest Service, and other organizations responded to a call just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

The 15-year-old male was hiking off-trial on a steep area of the mountain near the Tumbledown Loop Trail.

The hiker slipped and suffered a fractured leg after falling approximately 60 feet.

After being stabilized by wardens and emergency personnel, he was lifted to a Maine Forest Service helicopter just after 5:00 p.m. that then took him to an ambulance.

From there he was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital and later to Maine Medical Center where he received treatment.

