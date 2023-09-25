Hiker suffers injury on Tumbledown Mountain

TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH OF WELD, Maine (WABI) - A Dixfield teen was rescued after suffering an injury on Tumbledown Mountain.

The Maine Warden Service, Forest Service, and other organizations responded to a call just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

The 15-year-old male was hiking off-trial on a steep area of the mountain near the Tumbledown Loop Trail.

The hiker slipped and suffered a fractured leg after falling approximately 60 feet.

After being stabilized by wardens and emergency personnel, he was lifted to a Maine Forest Service helicopter just after 5:00 p.m. that then took him to an ambulance.

From there he was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital and later to Maine Medical Center where he received treatment.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.