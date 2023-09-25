Ellsworth police officer involved in accident, 2 injured

MGN police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth police officer was involved in an accident that left two people with minor injuries.

According to Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Zachary Chandler was attempting to make a U-turn at the intersection of Bucksport Rd and Twin Hill Road when he struck a oncoming vehicle.

The car that was struck rolled several times and landed in a ditch.

The vehicle was being operated by a 50-year-old from New Hampshire and her passenger was also from New Hampshire.

Both had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Both vehicles had disabling damage.

There was no word on if Chandler was injured or if the crash is under investigation.

