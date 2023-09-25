Bangor concert venue giving away tickets to military, first responders, and healthcare workers

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Savings Amphitheatre is giving out free tickets for military, first responders, and healthcare workers for one of the last shows of the 2023 season.

Anyone who was or is in the military, first responders or healthcare professionals can get free tickets to the Dropkick Murphys show Wednesday night.

To claim two free tickets, show up with proof of employment or military status, such as an ID or uniform, after 3 p.m. at the Northeast Entrance the day of the show.

For more information about this deal, head to Maine Savings Amphitheatre’s Facebook page.

