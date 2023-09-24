Three people killed following single vehicle crash in Glenburn

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle crash in Glenburn that took the lives of three people.

The crash occurred around 2:30 Sunday morning when a single vehicle traveling on Phillips Road in the direction of Kenduskeag Road left the roadway at a high rate of speed.

The Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Glenburn and Hermon fire departments responded to the scene near Merryman Road and it was later determined that the vehicle rolled over into a ditch before it struck a driveway culvert.

No details surrounding the three male occupants have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.