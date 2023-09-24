Teenager hospitalized following single vehicle crash in Charleston

Charleston crash
Charleston crash(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A teenager is in the hospital following a crash on Route 15 in Charleston.

The accident occurred at around 5:40 Sunday morning.

The vehicle was travelling North when it crossed into the southbound lane and then into a ditch where it struck an embankment.

The driver was transported to Mayo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

