Teenager hospitalized following single vehicle crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A teenager is in the hospital following a crash on Route 15 in Charleston.

The accident occurred at around 5:40 Sunday morning.

The vehicle was travelling North when it crossed into the southbound lane and then into a ditch where it struck an embankment.

The driver was transported to Mayo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

