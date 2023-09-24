‘Talk away the dark’: Hundreds gather in Bangor to take part in annual Out of the Darkness Walk

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Building community around suicide prevention, that was the goal of Sunday’s Out of the Darkness Walk in Bangor.

More than 500 people packed the Bangor Waterfront for the annual event, sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support.

The Bangor walk is one of many that are held in hundreds of cities across the country.

More than $40,000 was raised at the event, which will allow the nonprofit to help those in need.

In 2020 on average, one person died by suicide every 32 hours in our state, according to AFSP.

Organizers want people to know they’re not alone - there is help out there.

“Talk Away the Dark is the term the American Suicide for Prevention Foundation gives,” said walk char, Dominique DiSpirito. “There’s no stigma to say, ‘I am struggling with suicidal ideation,’ and there are 500 people here who showed up on a Sunday, some really early to just show how much they care. There are even more people in every community, and we want you to say here, and I am so thankful for the people who have stayed with us.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 989 or contact the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

