‘Talk away the dark’: Hundreds gather in Bangor to take part in annual Out of the Darkness Walk

More than 500 people participating in this year's Out of the Darkness Bangor Walk.
More than 500 people participating in this year's Out of the Darkness Bangor Walk.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Building community around suicide prevention, that was the goal of Sunday’s Out of the Darkness Walk in Bangor.

More than 500 people packed the Bangor Waterfront for the annual event, sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support.

The Bangor walk is one of many that are held in hundreds of cities across the country.

More than $40,000 was raised at the event, which will allow the nonprofit to help those in need.

In 2020 on average, one person died by suicide every 32 hours in our state, according to AFSP.

Organizers want people to know they’re not alone - there is help out there.

“Talk Away the Dark is the term the American Suicide for Prevention Foundation gives,” said walk char, Dominique DiSpirito. “There’s no stigma to say, ‘I am struggling with suicidal ideation,’ and there are 500 people here who showed up on a Sunday, some really early to just show how much they care. There are even more people in every community, and we want you to say here, and I am so thankful for the people who have stayed with us.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 989 or contact the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Authorities say the driver of the bike was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
One person dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hermon

Latest News

Most of us will stay dry today, however, there is still a chance for a few sprinkles to slide...
Decreasing clouds today, sunny and dry next week
The federal government has announced an increase in the amount of benefits for those who...
New adjustment to SNAP benefits will take effect Oct. 1
Recovery Palooza returns to the Bangor Waterfront
LifeFlight
Eagle Scout installs LifeFlight community helicopter pad