Recovery Palooza returns to the Bangor Waterfront

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Recovery Palooza returned to The Bangor Waterfront for a second year.

The free event was a collaborative effort put on by various organizations in the area that are involved in recovery.

Many took to the stage to play music and share their stories.

The day was full of family friendly fun that included a dunk tank, face paintings, cornhole tournament, and free food.

Hundreds made it out to both advocate and celebrate.

”Today we’re having the Recovery-Palooza event where everybody can come and hang out. It’s like a fair event. We have all kinds of volunteers here and staff from the B.A.R.N. and other recovery centers. There are tables all over the place.” said Thorin Walter Sr., a volunteer at the event.

“Community and connection is really important for recovery and that is something people need when they are suffering. So to see people sort of all come together and to volunteer at this event, the main focus is to spread hope and love. It’s really emotional and it’s really just special to see.” stated Amy Clark, a member of the board of directors for Bangor Area Recovery Network.

The event offered community and support to anyone in or seeking recovery.

It ran from eleven to four and organizers plan to return next year.

