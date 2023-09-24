Patriots defeat Jets 15-10 for first win of the season

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABI) - The Patriots have a victory for the first time this season.

It was a rainy Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium as the Patriots and Jets faced off head-to-head in an AFC East battle.

New England broke the stalemate first thanks to a 48-yard field goal from rookie kicker Chad Ryland.

In the second quarter the Patriots scored the first touchdown in the game off a 58-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Pharaoh Brown.

The touchdown pass was the fourth this season for Jones.

With 1:21 to go in the first half the Jets scored their first points by way of a 52-yard field goal for Greg Zuerlein.

After missing two field goals Ryland converted a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter to bring the game to a 13-3 Patriots advantage.

With 5:24 remaining in regulation the Jets reached the endzone for the first time.

Nick Bawden scored for the Jets on a 1-yard rush to bring the game to a 13-10 score line.

With 2:51 left in the fourth quarter the Patriots punted the ball away to the Jets.

New York took over on their own 9-yard line as the Patriots looked for a stop.

On a 3rd & 15 New England pressured Zach Wilson and Matt Judon sacked the 3rd-year quarterback for a safety.

That brought the game to a 15-10 score line and gave New England the ball.

The Patriots offense took to the field with 2:15 to play on their own 16.

Following the two-minute warning the Patriots took on a critical third down.

Mac Jones’s pass intended for Ju Ju Smith-Schuster fell to the turf forcing New England to punt.

With 1:43 to play the Jets took over on their own 45-yard line.

Following a trio of incompletions New York starred down a 4th & 10.

Wilson opted to throw a check down but Kyle Dugger stopped Tyler Conklin at the line of scrimmage.

Following the turnover on downs New England faced a 3rd & 4 with 1:08 left to play.

A handoff to Stevenson only gained 2-yards giving the Jets one last attempt.

Following a Patriots punt the Jets got the ball on their own 17 with 16 seconds left to play.

After a 28-yard pass play the Jets got themselves on their own 45-yard line.

Wilson spiked the ball giving the New York one second left for a Hail Mary attempt.

Wilson’s pass made it to the endzone but the ball was swatted to the ground by Dugger.

Jet’s receiver Randall Cobb got one hand of the football for a moment but the pass ultimately fell to the ground.

The incompletion gave the Patriots their first win.

New England is set to take on the Cowboys next Sunday at 4:25.

