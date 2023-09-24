Decreasing clouds today, sunny and dry next week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The remnants of Ophelia centered over Delmarva will slowly slide eastward staying just to the south of southern New England today. We’ll start off with mostly cloudy to overcast skies with areas of patchy fog this morning. Fog will lift through the morning and high pressure will help to decrease cloud cover from north to south through the afternoon. Most of us will stay dry today, however, there is still a chance for a few sprinkles to slide through along the coast this morning. Another cold front will begin to sink southward across the region this evening. While this front doesn’t have much moisture to work with, it may conjure up a few raindrops across higher elevations in northwestern Maine tonight. Highs today will be similar to Saturday reaching the upper 60′s to lower 70′s statewide. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40′s across northern Maine and mid to upper 40′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

A blocking pattern will begin to setup over much of the northeast as we get into next week. High pressure is forecast to sit over the region starting Monday. Expect lots of sunshine for Monday with a bit of a breeze out of the NNE at around 5-15 mph. The blocking high will settle in for an extended period of time, bringing us and dry weather and sunny skies for the entirety of the work week. Highs will remain around or slightly above average with temperatures reaching the upper 60′s and low 70′s.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds, some sprinkles possible along the coast this morning, otherwise, mostly dry across the state. Highs reach the upper 60′s to around 70 statewide.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, overnight lows drop into the lower 40′s across northern Maine and mid to upper 40′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the lower 60′s north to the mid to upper 60′s Downeast.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs mostly in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny highs in the lower 70′s.

