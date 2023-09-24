5th Annual Commit to Get Fit attracts record number of participants

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than 600 people lined up on the start line in Broadway Park Sunday.

Commit to Get Fit is a community race that supports the St. Joseph Healthcare community and the SAFE Nurses program.

The SAFE Nurses program provides professional nursing care for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, etc.

“Not only to support our SAFE nurse program, which is Sexual Assault Forensic Examiners, these are nurses that take care of people that have been harmed, or human trafficking, which is an issue in our community and in our region. So as a community hospital, we’re really committed to that.” said Mary Prybylo, President of St. Joseph Healthcare.

“When we’re talking about people who have been hurt by other people, there’s another level of trauma that goes with it right. So, we have the physical stuff that we can take care of while we’re in the hospital, but they need so much more in holistic care and wraparound services.” stated Keri Kapaldo, Program Coordinator and Assistant Manager at St. Joesph Hospital.

At the event, there was an education table with resources for members of the community, along with partnering agencies of the SAFE program.

If you or someone you know is experiencing or has experienced sexual violence, there is help available, 24/7. You can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

