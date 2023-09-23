Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross remembered on 2nd anniversary of his death

Deputy Gross has served with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is honoring Deputy Luke Gross, on the second anniversary of...
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is honoring Deputy Luke Gross, on the second anniversary of his death.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is remembering Deputy Luke Gross, on the second anniversary of his death.

Deputy Luke Gross, 44, of Hancock, passed away in the active line of duty on September 23, 2021.

He died after he was hit by a vehicle while investigating a crash on Route 3 in Trenton.

Gross had served with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years.

He had previously worked for the Sabattus Police Department.

Gross is survived by his wife, Lauren, and his children, Ryan and Alissa.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook which says in part, “While we remember Luke every day, on the second anniversary of his death, we honor and pay tribute to the ultimate sacrifice Luke paid doing what he loved, helping people. We’re comforted knowing Luke’s light continues to shine on through his wife, Lauren, and his children, Ryan and Alissa.”

Numbers. According to Wikipedia, they’re nothing more than a mathematical object used to count, measure and label. To...

Posted by Hancock County Sheriff's Dept. on Friday, September 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday
Authorities say the driver of the bike was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
One person dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hermon

Latest News

High pressure system will swing southward from Quebec and act as shield from most of the...
Cloudier this weekend, gorgeous next week
Robert Ireland
Correctional officer at Penobscot County Jail arrested
Power Line
Pine Tree Power says they would be more reliable than CMP, poll shows many oppose the consumer owned utility
With COVID vaccine mandate dropped, some Maine healthcare workers return to the job