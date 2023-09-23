Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross remembered on 2nd anniversary of his death

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is remembering Deputy Luke Gross, on the second anniversary of his death.

Deputy Luke Gross, 44, of Hancock, passed away in the active line of duty on September 23, 2021.

He died after he was hit by a vehicle while investigating a crash on Route 3 in Trenton.

Gross had served with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years.

He had previously worked for the Sabattus Police Department.

Gross is survived by his wife, Lauren, and his children, Ryan and Alissa.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook which says in part, “While we remember Luke every day, on the second anniversary of his death, we honor and pay tribute to the ultimate sacrifice Luke paid doing what he loved, helping people. We’re comforted knowing Luke’s light continues to shine on through his wife, Lauren, and his children, Ryan and Alissa.”

