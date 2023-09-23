Eagle Scout installs LifeFlight community helicopter pad

PALERMO, Maine (WABI) - Over 37 thousand patients have been airlifted to receive critical medical care all across Maine. These services can now reach even more people.

For his Eagle Scout project, 18-year-old Kaleb Brown installed a LifeFlight helicopter pad. The pad serves as the only permanent landing place between Augusta, Waterville, and Belfast.

“We’re here today as one more step in helping LifeFlight save lives,” says Thomas Judge, CEO of LifeFlight.

The community came together on Saturday to unveil the pad, cut the ribbon, and celebrate Brown’s hard work and community support.

“LifeFlight is the state’s air medical, the critical care service. We serve every community in Maine and we rely on communities and community support,” explains Judge. “This is an example of a community just stepping forward to say, ‘We want to make sure if there’s someone in our community that needs timely, urgent, critical care, they’re gonna get it.’”

Brown says the process of fundraising and installation only took about a month.

“Knocking door to door, asking for help and people really graciously did it. I mean, almost every single door said yes. Getting some help from certain people and getting help with like family and some other scouts and stuff like that,” Brown describes of the efforts. Due to community support from local businesses, all $20 thousand of the funding was covered.

“My buddy died when I was 15 years old, and he was 15 years old. So it really sparked my interest because he died because there wasn’t enough time. And that’s really the reason why I wanted to do this,” says Brown of the inspiration behind the project.

For Judge, Brown’s efforts have been immeasurable. “Having a place that year-round we know is here, the ambulances know, the 911 centers know,” Judge says. “They say that luck favors the prepared mind. Having a plan makes all the difference when you’re running out of time.”

“Time is something that we all, no matter what position we’re in, we are all scavenging for. Time is of the essence,” Brown says.

Now that the helipad is installed, the goal for Brown is simple:

“I hope that it can save lives, that’s the hope.”

