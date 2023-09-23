Cloudier this weekend, gorgeous next week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tropical storm Ophelia is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to mid-Atlantic states, with landfall forecast to be in North Carolina. Ophelia, or what’s left of Ophelia, will continue to push northward. Moisture associated with Ophelia will push northward into New England by the time we get into tonight bringing in some rain to mostly southern New England. The good new is, a nice high pressure system will swing southward from Quebec and act as shield from the rainfall here in Maine. We’ll start off with some sunshine for the first half of the day, but clouds increase into this afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60′s inland, and low 60′s along the coast. Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies for the southern half of the state with partly cloudy skies across northern Maine. Overnight lows range from the lower 40′s north to upper 40′s to around 50 through the Bangor region and Downeast. The remnant low will slowly slide eastward just to the south of southern New England on Sunday. As it pushes out to sea, there is still a small chance for a few light showers to pop-up over southern Maine and the coastline Sunday afternoon before the high pressure system nudges those showers out to sea. With high pressure nudging its way in on Sunday, expect decreasing cloud cover through the day. Highs reach the upper 60′s to around 70 across the state. Overall, this weekend will remain dry, especially inland, with cloudy skies.

A blocking pattern will begin to setup over much of the northeast as we get into next week. High pressure is forecast to sit over the region for an extended period of time bringing us and dry weather and sunny skies all next week. Highs will remain around or slightly above average with temperatures reaching the upper 60′s and low 70′s.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, highs reach the mid to upper 60′s inland, and low 60′s along the coast. Winds Light and Variable.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, lows range from the lower 40′s north to upper 40′s to around 50 through the Bangor region and Downeast. Winds Light and Variable.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds, a few light showers possible along the coast in the afternoon, other wise mostly dry. Highs reach the upper 60′s to around 70 across the state.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the lower 60′s north to the mid to upper 60′s Downeast.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs mostly in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.