Bangor Land Trust builds new bridge for preserve

(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The installation of a new bridge in Bangor continues this weekend.

Aided by volunteers, Bangor Land Trust is installing a new bridge on Northeast Penjajawoc Preserve, just off Kittredge Rd.

The task is to carry the bridge parts from Kittredge Rd trailhead to the bank of the stream that the bridge will cross.

It will provide access to the old Veazie railroad bed, which allows travel all the way to Orono.

As an important part of Bangor Land Trust’s policy of protecting wildlife habitat, this bridge will also make it possible for people to enjoy natural areas.

“We got a grant to buy a new bridge and it’s a really fancy high-tech space-age bridge that’s going to outlast us all. And they will also pay for some repairs to the trail so people should expect that from time to time the trail will be closed because we will be upgrading,” said Lucy Quimby, President of Bangor Land Trust.

AIT Composites delivered materials to build the bridge, paid for by Penobscot County COVID relief funds.

Bangor Land Trust is working on the bridge in October the weekend of the 23rd-24th and is in need of volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can send an email to info@bangorlandtrust.org.

