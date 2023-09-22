With COVID vaccine mandate dropped, some Maine healthcare workers return to the job

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some Maine healthcare workers who left their jobs due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate are now returning to their old positions.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services recently rescinded the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

DHHS left it up to individual health care providers whether or not they would continue to implement requirements for their workers.

We spoke to Northern Light Health officials Friday who said while vaccinations are still encouraged, they are no longer required.

They say they lost about 380 workers system-wide when the mandate went into effect in 2021.

While officials know not all will come back, they’re hoping many will.

”We’ve since done some outreach for all employees, in particular for clinical positions, who’ve left in the last three years - not just those who left because of the vaccine mandate but for any reason - who had a good work record with us. We reached out to welcome them back to consider openings with us,” said Paul Bolin, senior vice president and chief people officer, Northern Light Health

Bolin says anyone is welcome to apply using the online process, but past employees can also reach out to their former supervisors or an HR representative to discuss employment opportunities.

