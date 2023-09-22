Two men arrested for setting house on fire in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two men have been arrested for setting fire to a house in Bangor last month.

Eric Hasenbank, 41, of Harrington was arrested at his residence Thursday after he and Joshua Fletcher, 19, set fire to a house on Elm Street in Bangor.

Fletcher was arrested last Thursday, both men are currently being held at Penobscot County Jail.

It is reported that Fletcher and Hasenbank knew the victims living in the house.

Police say that they are still searching for one of the victims who is identified as Shelby, a white female who is approximately 50 years old.

