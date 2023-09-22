Two men arrested for setting house on fire in Bangor

Eric Hasenbank and Joshua Fletcher
Eric Hasenbank and Joshua Fletcher(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two men have been arrested for setting fire to a house in Bangor last month.

Eric Hasenbank, 41, of Harrington was arrested at his residence Thursday after he and Joshua Fletcher, 19, set fire to a house on Elm Street in Bangor.

Fletcher was arrested last Thursday, both men are currently being held at Penobscot County Jail.

It is reported that Fletcher and Hasenbank knew the victims living in the house.

Police say that they are still searching for one of the victims who is identified as Shelby, a white female who is approximately 50 years old.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday
Authorities say the driver of the bike was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
One person dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hermon

Latest News

Food waste
Lawmakers author proposal to try to cut food waste in half by 2030
Clouds associated with Tropical Storm Ophelia move in for the weekend. We should remain dry.
Dry First Weekend Of Fall
EEE in Piscataquis County
Deceased farm animals test positive for EEE in Piscataquis County
Day's Jewelers
Day’s Jewelers participating in 6th annual Jewelers for Children Day