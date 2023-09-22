Two facing charges after police find stolen vehicles

Steven Dumont
Steven Dumont(Somerset County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - Two people are facing charges after police found three stolen vehicles on a property in St. Albans on Wednesday.

Steven Dumont, 41, of St. Albans was charged with receiving stolen property.

Shania Tripp, 25, of St. Albans was charged with receiving stolen property and violating conditions of release.

Police say they were investigating the case of a stolen car in Palmyra on Monday and were told the car was at a property in St Albans.

Stolen Car
Stolen Car(Somerset County Sheriffs Office)

Police found the car disassembled.

They also found a pick-up truck reported stolen by Newport Police and a motorcycle stolen in Hancock County in 2021.

Stolen Pick-up Truck
Stolen Pick-up Truck(Somerset County Sheriffs Office)
Stolen motorcycle
Stolen motorcycle(Somerset County Sheriffs Office)

Dumont is being held at Somerset County Jail.

