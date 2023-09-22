State police investigating accident on I95 in Waterville

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - State police are investigating a car vs pedestrian accident on I95 in Waterville.

According to police, they arrived on the scene of the crash and found a 27-year-old man from Scarborough laying in front of his dump truck with life-threatening injuries

Investigation shows that a 33-year-old man from Hampden was traveling on the interstate in a box truck and hit the 27-year-old male.

The circumstances regarding the crash are unknown and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call trooper Randy Hall at 626-7076 extension 9.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday
Authorities say the driver of the bike was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
One person dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hermon

Latest News

5 Things To Do This Weekend
Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville has recently revitalized a program that stopped...
Northern Light Inland Hospital welcomes therapy dogs with revitalized program
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Designs by Aaron
Singer Estate event features vintage jewelry from celebrity artists