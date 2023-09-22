State police investigating accident on I95 in Waterville
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - State police are investigating a car vs pedestrian accident on I95 in Waterville.
According to police, they arrived on the scene of the crash and found a 27-year-old man from Scarborough laying in front of his dump truck with life-threatening injuries
Investigation shows that a 33-year-old man from Hampden was traveling on the interstate in a box truck and hit the 27-year-old male.
The circumstances regarding the crash are unknown and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call trooper Randy Hall at 626-7076 extension 9.
