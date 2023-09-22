Singer Estate event features vintage jewelry from celebrity artists

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re interested in vintage jewelry, the Singer Estate Jewelry event will be the place for you on Tuesday, Sep. 26.

The event will be hosted by Designs by Aaron, a fine jewelry shop in Downtown Bangor.

From 10am to 6pm, locals will get the chance to observe or purchase vintage jewelry owned by celebrities like Elvis, Betty White, Amy Winehouse and more!

To host more events, Designs by Aaron will host the event for the second time.

They’re partnering with the country’s largest traveling estate event company and some of the jewelry dates to the late 1800′s.

The owner says it’s a special time for their business to bring this signature event back.

“Prior to the covid-19 pandemic we had multiple events, every single year,” said Arrika James. “This year is our 20th year in business, so we figured this is the perfect opportunity to really get back into hosting some of these events. It’s a great time with our current customers but it also gives us an opportunity to meet new customers and new people in our community.”

The event will take place in their jewelry shop at 8 Merchants Plaza.

An on-site sales representative will be there to answer any questions.

Miss Maine 2023 will also be attending the event.

If you’re interested in the event and have questions, you can call 207-941-9760 or head to their website

