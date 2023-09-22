RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Faculty and staff of RSU 67 are mourning the unexpected loss of one of their students.

Superintendent Paul Austin says a junior at Mattanawcook Academy passed away at his home earlier Friday.

The district is offering counseling and bereavement services to anyone who may need it.

The Mattanawcook Academy Cafeteria will be open from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday.

No other information about his death is known at this time.

