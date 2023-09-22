Oil field worker, 30, dies on the job after inhaling fumes inside tank, sheriff says

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an oil field site around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday...
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an oil field site around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive worker.(crstrbrt/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – An Oklahoma oil field worker died on the job this week after inhaling fumes inside an oil tank, officials said.

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office identified the worker as 30-year-old Darrell Newton of Paul’s Valley.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an oil field site around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive worker.

Newton was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

McClain County Sheriff Landy Offolter told KOCO that Newton succumbed to fumes and then fell into approximately 12 to 18 inches of crude oil at the bottom of the oil tank.

Offolter said other employees pulled Newton out of the tank, started CPR and called 911.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday
Authorities say the driver of the bike was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
One person dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hermon

Latest News

Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Authorities search for suspect wanted in killing who was mistakenly released from Indianapolis jail
Jeffrey Cooskon
Burnham man charged with arson and burglary
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington to Seek More U.S. Support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington to Seek More U.S. Support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington to Seek More U.S. Support