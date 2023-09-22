Maine artisans gain more representation through Bangor shop

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Many can agree that artisans don’t always get the credit they deserve.

However, one local shop in Bangor recently opened to change that narrative.

The Maine Micro Artisans shop is now located in the Bangor Mall.

Home to the work of 89 Maine artisans, the shop owner says it brings her joy to know she’s helping small businesses showcase their work in the community.

“I call myself the jack of all crafts and the master of none, so I love that I am daily surrounded by such cool creative people and fantastic works that they create,” said Kaitlin Brown.

“I love being able to help our community in any way I can. I love our artist community; I love everybody in this community and to be able to give them a space like this is fantastic. It feels really amazing.”

This weekend Maine Micro artisans will be hosting their Grand Opening.

Locals can check out pieces and even meet the artisans.

The store is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday they’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information you can go to their website.

