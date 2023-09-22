Maine artisans gain more representation through Bangor shop

Maine Micro Artisans
Maine Micro Artisans(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Many can agree that artisans don’t always get the credit they deserve.

However, one local shop in Bangor recently opened to change that narrative.

The Maine Micro Artisans shop is now located in the Bangor Mall.

Home to the work of 89 Maine artisans, the shop owner says it brings her joy to know she’s helping small businesses showcase their work in the community.

“I call myself the jack of all crafts and the master of none, so I love that I am daily surrounded by such cool creative people and fantastic works that they create,” said Kaitlin Brown.

“I love being able to help our community in any way I can. I love our artist community; I love everybody in this community and to be able to give them a space like this is fantastic. It feels really amazing.”

This weekend Maine Micro artisans will be hosting their Grand Opening.

Locals can check out pieces and even meet the artisans.

The store is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday they’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information you can go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday
Authorities say the driver of the bike was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
One person dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hermon

Latest News

5 Things To Do This Weekend
Police lights
State police investigating accident on I95 in Waterville
Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville has recently revitalized a program that stopped...
Northern Light Inland Hospital welcomes therapy dogs with revitalized program
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Designs by Aaron
Singer Estate event features vintage jewelry from celebrity artists