Lawmakers author proposal to try to cut food waste in half by 2030

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A bipartisan coalition of U.S. lawmakers has introduced a proposal designed to cut food waste in half by 2030.

The lawmakers submitted their legislation on Thursday and said it would improve collaboration between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and regional waste prevention and food recovery organizations. The lawmakers said the proposal would also support new technological innovations and bolster the federal government's approach to food waste.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine and Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York proposed the bill in the U.S. House, and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware and Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas did so in the U.S. Senate. Pingree said an estimated 30% to 40% of the U.S. food supply is discarded every year, and that is both bad for the environment and a contributor to food insecurity.

Pingree said the proposal "would strengthen the federal government’s approach to food loss by tackling waste in every step of our food system - from prevention research and education to composting and donation programs.”

The proposal would also establish an Office of Food Loss and Waste within the USDA.