First Weekend Of Autumn Looks Dry

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will be in control for the remainder of the night but will be moving east into Saturday. Expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s with light & variable wind. Some patchy fog will be possible.

Tropical Storm Ophelia has developed off the coast of the Carolinas. This will bring them heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Moisture associated with Ophelia will push northwards into New England starting Saturday. Good news for us is that a cold front and an area of high pressure dropping out of Quebec will help to steer the moisture either into Southern New England or into the Gulf of Maine. There could be a few light showers along the coast either Saturday night or Sunday afternoon, but most of us will remain dry. The only impacts from Ophelia that we should expect with be just some cloud cover. The clouds will be the densest along the coast with a better chance of some sunshine the farther inland you go.

Overall, the first weekend of Autumn looks to remain dry, there will just be some clouds to contend with. Highs both days should be mostly in the 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures will slip down into the 60s by early next week, but they will return into the 60s & 70s. Quiet conditions with limited chances of rainfall are also expected next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog. Lows in the 40s with a light & variable wind.

SATURDAY: First day of Fall. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s to the low 70s. SW wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs mostly in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.