Dog reunited with family after running away from Hermon crash

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - If dogs could talk, one pup from Carmel would have quite the tale to tell.

We have a happy update to a story we first told you about earlier this week.

Two-year-old Daisy is back home after spending more than a week missing.

After the car she was riding in was involved in a crash on Route 2 in Hermon last Wednesday, Daisy got spooked and ran off.

Her owners, Brandon and Katie Shaw, as well as countless community volunteers, have spent every day since working to bring her home.

After a couple of recent sightings, they set up a live trap lined with clothes Thursday night.

Daisy followed the scent, and Friday morning the Shaws got the call they’d been waiting for.

”She was right in the live trap,” Katie said. “Brandon ended up walking right down and she was just howling right away. She could tell, ‘My daddy’s here.

“A car accident is one thing, being down a vehicle is one thing, but when you have a family member that’s still out and about it just makes everything else a lot tougher to deal with,” said Brandon. “So, we’re thankful she’s home and in the condition that she’s in. We’re glad it wasn’t any worse. And, yeah, I think we can start moving forward with the healing process properly.”

The Shaws think the cut on Daisy’s head happened in the crash, but she otherwise appears to be in great health.

She spent most of Friday sleeping.

The family wants to thank everyone who helped get her home.

