Day’s Jewelers participating in 6th annual Jewelers for Children Day

Jewelers across the country will be helping children in need raising awareness and funds for a number of charities.

It’s all part of Jewelers for Children’s sixth annual fundraising day.

Day’s Jewelers locations across Maine will be donating 5% of their sales to the non-profit organization.

For more than 20 years, they’ve been raising funds for kids who have been affected by illness, abuse, or neglect.

All proceeds from Saturday will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Make-A-Wish America, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, and the National CASA Association.

”Since 1999, JFC (Jewelers for Children) has given over $60 million to those four charities, and I think that the charities have such a far reach, even across the world, that it just makes sense for them. I mean, there is nothing better that you can donate your time and money to than things that benefit children around the world,” said joe Corey, president of Day’s Jewelers

In 2014, Day’s celebrated 100 years of business with a 100-thousand dollar donation to charities supporting children in need.

You can still make a donation without making a purchase.

Those are accepted all-year round.

