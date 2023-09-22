Day’s Jewelers participating in 6th annual Jewelers for Children Day

Day's Jewelers
Day's Jewelers(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Jewelers across the country will be helping children in need raising awareness and funds for a number of charities.

It’s all part of Jewelers for Children’s sixth annual fundraising day.

Day’s Jewelers locations across Maine will be donating 5% of their sales to the non-profit organization.

For more than 20 years, they’ve been raising funds for kids who have been affected by illness, abuse, or neglect.

All proceeds from Saturday will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Make-A-Wish America, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, and the National CASA Association.

”Since 1999, JFC (Jewelers for Children) has given over $60 million to those four charities, and I think that the charities have such a far reach, even across the world, that it just makes sense for them. I mean, there is nothing better that you can donate your time and money to than things that benefit children around the world,” said joe Corey, president of Day’s Jewelers

In 2014, Day’s celebrated 100 years of business with a 100-thousand dollar donation to charities supporting children in need.

You can still make a donation without making a purchase.

Those are accepted all-year round.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday
Authorities say the driver of the bike was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
One person dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hermon

Latest News

Food waste
Lawmakers author proposal to try to cut food waste in half by 2030
Clouds associated with Tropical Storm Ophelia move in for the weekend. We should remain dry.
Dry First Weekend Of Fall
EEE in Piscataquis County
Deceased farm animals test positive for EEE in Piscataquis County
Eric Hasenbank and Joshua Fletcher
Two men arrested for setting house on fire in Bangor