Belmont man indicted after allegedly stabbing stepfather

Alexander Cunningham
Alexander Cunningham(Waldo County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELMONT, Maine (WABI) - A Belmont man has been indicted after police say he stabbed his stepfather in Belmont.

Alexander Cunningham, 23, is charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office says Cunningham stabbed his stepfather during an argument.

They say officers provided first aid to the victim until he was taken to a hospital.

