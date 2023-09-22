Belmont man indicted after allegedly stabbing stepfather
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELMONT, Maine (WABI) - A Belmont man has been indicted after police say he stabbed his stepfather in Belmont.
Alexander Cunningham, 23, is charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office says Cunningham stabbed his stepfather during an argument.
They say officers provided first aid to the victim until he was taken to a hospital.
