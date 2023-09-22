Austin Theriault, Travis Mills recap Oxford 250

MOUNT VERNON, Maine (WABI) - Fort Kent NASCAR driver Austin Theriault, the Travis Mills Foundation, and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust teamed up to race for the foundation at the 50th Oxford 250 on Aug. 27.

Their partnership along with Bar Harbor Bank & Trust raised $27,200 for the Travis Mills Foundation (WABI/Travis Mills Foundation)

The team’s fundraising efforts and race performance totaled $27,200 raised for the Travis Mills Foundation.

TMF “supports post-9/11 recalibrated veterans and their families through programs that help these heroic men and women overcome physical and emotional obstacles, strengthen their families, and provide well-deserved rest and relaxation.”

“The Oxford 250 is a legendary race in Maine and across the country. It’s an honor to team back up with Travis again and raise some money for his foundation and the great work they do,” said Theriault.

“With Austin stepping up and doing this, he just has a big heart and wants to give back. That’s the real heartbeat of America: people helping people. Mankind is out there just giving back and doing the right thing. It gives me a lot of faith in humanity and helps me know that people will step up to the plate and help when they can,” said Mills, founder/president, TMF.

Theriault qualified to start 22nd in the field and finished 31st out of 41 drivers after completing 211 out of the 250 laps.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust donated $100 per completed lap.

Another $6,100 was raised through online donations.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.