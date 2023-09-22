Augusta woman killed in two-vehicle collision

WINTHROP, Maine (KENNEBEC JOURNAL) - An Augusta woman was killed when her car hit a truck in Winthrop Thursday morning, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Authorities tell the newspaper 35-year old Katherine Spiller was on U.S. Route 202 when her vehicle crossed the centerline. It hit a truck head-on, driven by 24-year old Cameron Proctor of Monmouth.

Spiller died at the scene, according to police.

Proctor was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

