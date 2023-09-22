Another Beautiful Day Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will remain in control for our Friday... giving us another gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to around 70°. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the 40s.

Tropical Storm #16 has developed off the coast of the Carolinas and is forecast to head northward into the Mid-Atlantic Region this weekend. As it pushes northward, it will push more clouds northward into our neck of the woods for both weekend days. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday which will help to keep temperatures in the 60s for highs both days as well. Rainfall associated with the system is forecast to push northward as well however a cold front moving southward from Southern Quebec will help to keep the bulk of the storm’s rainfall just off to our south and focusing the bulk of the rain across central and southern New England. This means we’ve got a dry weekend in store for most of the state. It’s going to be a close call but the northern edge of the storm’s precipitation will be close enough to bring a slight chance for a few showers into coastal and southern parts of the state Saturday night into Sunday otherwise the rest of the state is expected to remain dry. It looks like plenty of clouds will stick around for Monday and with an upper level disturbance forecast to cross the state... a few showers can’t be ruled out. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s. High pressure will then build in for Tuesday getting us back to more sunshine.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 63°-69°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 42°-48°. Light south wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs between 61°-70°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers possible along the coast and for areas south of Bangor. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

