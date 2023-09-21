Toddler dies after wandering onto road in Chelsea, being hit by a tow truck

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELSEA, Maine - The Maine State Police say a toddler from Chelsea is dead after she was hit by a tow truck Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the 21-month-old was reportedly playing outside a home on Windsor Road when she wandered into the road and laid down on the ground.

The 62-year-old driver, also from Chelsea, was driving north on Windsor Road at the time. According to troopers, the driver did not realize it was a child in the road until the truck hit her.

It’s unclear whether the child, who has not been identified, was under the care or supervision of an adult at the time of the incident.

Troopers and witnesses performed CPR until first responders arrived. The child was pronounced dead at Maine General Hospital.

State police continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity celebrates successful fundraiser
Wayne's Wiffle for a Wish donates $27,100 to Make a Wish Maine
Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish donates $27,100 to Make a Wish Maine
A panel discussion on child Welfare system in the State
A panel discussion on child Welfare system in the State
Dress code no longer enforced on senate floor
Dress code no longer enforced on senate floor