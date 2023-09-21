Toddler dies after wandering onto road in Chelsea, being hit by a tow truck

CHELSEA, Maine - The Maine State Police say a toddler from Chelsea is dead after she was hit by a tow truck Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the 21-month-old was reportedly playing outside a home on Windsor Road when she wandered into the road and laid down on the ground.

The 62-year-old driver, also from Chelsea, was driving north on Windsor Road at the time. According to troopers, the driver did not realize it was a child in the road until the truck hit her.

It’s unclear whether the child, who has not been identified, was under the care or supervision of an adult at the time of the incident.

Troopers and witnesses performed CPR until first responders arrived. The child was pronounced dead at Maine General Hospital.

State police continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.