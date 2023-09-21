Sunny & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to build into the region today bringing us a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Clear skies and light winds will lead to a cool night tonight with lows dropping to the upper 30s to mid-40s.

High pressure will remain in control for our Friday... giving us another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to around 70°. At this point... our weekend looks to stay dry however.... there is still quite a bit of uncertainty with regard to our weekend forecast. Low pressure is forecast to approach New England from the Mid-Atlantic region on Saturday. This will bring clouds into the region as we head through Saturday. We’ll start with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s. The uncertainty exists more with regard to Sunday’s forecast and how far north the approaching area of low pressure will come. Some computer models keep the system far enough to our south to keep us dry while other computer models are bringing it further north and giving at least coastal areas a chance for some rain Sunday. So for now... I’m going to go with partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday... dry weather for inland and northern locales and showers possible along the coast. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer,

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 63°-73°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 37°-47°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 62°-70°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers possible along the coast. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

