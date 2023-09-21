Rockland man facing several charges for stalking incidents

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Rockland man is facing several charges in connection to several stalking incidents.

32-year-old Andrew Edgcomb was arrested today on a warrant for stalking, assault and criminal mischief.

The incidents date back to 2019 and occurred in Rockland and throughout Knox County.

There were several instances involving a female coworker of Edgcomb.

They were able to connect Edgcomb to these cases through DNA at the scene one of the incidents.

Edgcomb was taken to Knox County Jail. He’s currently out on bail.

