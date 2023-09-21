Richard Wile introduces new book ‘The Geriatric Pilgrim’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -”The Geriatric Pilgrim: Tales from the Journey” is the newest book by Richard Wile.

The book is part travelogue, part rumination on grief and grace, and part memoir. In it, Wile explores how his own pilgrimage experiences have shown him that life itself can be a pilgrimage.

Wile is a retired high school English teacher and writing consultant for Bates College.

Some of Wile’s other works include the novel “Requiem in Stones,” which was published in 2016.

