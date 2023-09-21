Richard Wile introduces new book ‘The Geriatric Pilgrim’

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -”The Geriatric Pilgrim: Tales from the Journey” is the newest book by Richard Wile.

The book is part travelogue, part rumination on grief and grace, and part memoir. In it, Wile explores how his own pilgrimage experiences have shown him that life itself can be a pilgrimage.

Wile is a retired high school English teacher and writing consultant for Bates College.

Some of Wile’s other works include the novel “Requiem in Stones,” which was published in 2016.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday
Authorities say the driver of the bike was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
One person dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hermon

Latest News

Ecotat Gardens and Arboretum
Hermon park gets new picnic area built by Eagle Scout
WABI TV5 News at 5:00
Book Club: The Geriatric Pilgrim
Wayne's Wiffle for a Wish donates $27,100 to Make a Wish Maine
Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish donates $27,100 to Make a Wish Maine
Partners for peace
Partners for Peace plans gala to celebrate 50th anniversary