Old Town preparing for 27th Riverfest this weekend

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - It’s shaping up to be a beautiful weekend and while there’s plenty of events to choose from around the region, the City of Old Town hopes you’ll consider stopping by.

Friday marks the official start of Riverfest 2023.

This is the 27th year of the festival that happens annually on the last full weekend of September.

Everyone is invited to attend, not just residents of Old Town. However, organizers say parking may be limited so come early and walk if you can.

“Riverfest is special because it’s always the last full weekend in September. It’s that time of year where the nights get a little colder, fall is in the air, and you know Riverfest is coming when the weather changes. So, we’re excited to pull everything together, bring the community together to celebrate all the great things going on in Old Town,” said E.J. Roach, director of economic & community development, City of Old Town.

Friday’s events include the national anthem to kick things off at 5:00 p.m., a musical guest, and fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule kicks off with a 5K at 8:00 a.m., parade at 10:00 a.m., then a craft fair and activities in the park on Main Street all day long.

In the evening, there will be a beer garden, food trucks, and music from a lineup of bands.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OTRiverfest.

