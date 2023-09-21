Multiple crews battling fire in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Crews from multiple towns are battling a fire at a home on Elm Street in Plymouth near the Etna border.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that Route 2 in Plymouth near the Condon Road is shutdown.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

#HappeningNow: Crews from multiple towns are battling a fire at a home on Elm Street in Plymouth. It’s right on the Etna/Plymouth line. The road is closed at this time. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/aO8VbB4lDr — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) September 21, 2023

