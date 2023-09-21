Multiple crews battling fire in Plymouth

Fire on Elm Street in Plymouth
Fire on Elm Street in Plymouth(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Crews from multiple towns are battling a fire at a home on Elm Street in Plymouth near the Etna border.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that Route 2 in Plymouth near the Condon Road is shutdown.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday
Authorities say the driver of the bike was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
One person dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hermon

Latest News

FILE - A condenser sits on the roof during the installation of a heat pump on Jan. 20, 2023, in...
Governors, Biden administration push to quadruple efficient heating, AC units by 2030
WABI TV5 News at 5:00
St. Joseph Hospital helping aging patients with ‘Care Kits’
Terran Stone
Former East Millinocket police officer convicted of domestic violence
Portland Communications Director, Jessica Grondin, says the Portland City Council will review...
Hate speech disrupts Portland City Council meeting, brings Mayor to tears