Multiple crews battling fire in Plymouth
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PLYMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Crews from multiple towns are battling a fire at a home on Elm Street in Plymouth near the Etna border.
Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that Route 2 in Plymouth near the Condon Road is shutdown.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
#HappeningNow: Crews from multiple towns are battling a fire at a home on Elm Street in Plymouth. It’s right on the Etna/Plymouth line. The road is closed at this time. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/aO8VbB4lDr— Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) September 21, 2023
