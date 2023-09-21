Man charged with stealing taco at gunpoint

FILE - A St. Louis man allegedly stole a taco at gunpoint.
FILE - A St. Louis man allegedly stole a taco at gunpoint.(MGN)
By Pat Pratt and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A St. Louis man is facing a felony robbery charge after he was accused of stealing a taco at gunpoint, KMOV reports.

Court records show 19-year-old Antonio C. Murray Jr. was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery, which would carry a 10-to-30-year sentence if convicted. A no-bond warrant was also issued for his arrest, according to court documents.

St. Louis police were dispatched Sept. 8 to a report of a “holdup” at Lilly’s Panaderia. Witnesses told officers that Murray allegedly pointed a gun at an employee, demanded food, took a taco and then fled.

A staff member at the restaurant told police she was preparing a taco for a customer when Murray grabbed the taco, stated it was his and pointed a gun at several people.

Police located Murray near the restaurant after the incident. Upon making contact, he told police he had a BB gun in his waistband. It was not clear if the gun was a BB gun or airsoft gun, but it resembled a firearm, police said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday
Authorities say the driver of the bike was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
One person dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hermon

Latest News

FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.
FILE - A condenser sits on the roof during the installation of a heat pump on Jan. 20, 2023, in...
Governors, Biden administration push to quadruple efficient heating, AC units by 2030
He said he faced the intruder head on at his Florida home. (WBBH via CNN Newsource)
82-year-old man fights off home intruder
He said he faced the intruder head on at his Florida home. (WBBH via CNN Newsource)
82-year-old man fights off home intruder
A Brightline train approaches the Fort Lauderdale station on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Fort...
First private US passenger rail line in 100 years is about to link Miami and Orlando at high speed