Maine Governor Janet Mills asks voters to reject referendum for consumer-owned utility

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Governor Janet Mills formally has announced her opposition to this November’s most contentious referenda -- statewide ballot Question 3 – which proposes creating a consumer-owned utility called Pine Tree Power through a forced buyout of Central Maine Power and Versant, which provide 97% of the state’s electricity.

In a new, four-minute radio address released on Wednesday, Governor Mills called creating the utility through a “hostile takeover” of the two companies a “gamble” on Maine’s future and doubted it would improve service.

Mills accepted the estimate by the companies that the takeover could cost $13.5 billion borrowed from banks.

Mill said, “Can you imagine the interest payments on $13.5 billion? The cost alone leaves me very concerned that we’re proposing to mortgage the future of our children, who are going to have to foot this bill years down the road.”

Mills was skeptical Pine Tree Power would lower electricity bills in the long run, citing a Maine Public Advocate fact sheet finding there’s no guarantee.

Mills said, “independent analyses indicate that the cost of electricity would likely increase in the short term, and another increase in rates is not what we need.”

But the Our Power campaign advocating a “yes” vote on Question 3 points to a different economic analysis predicting $30 a month in savings on the average Maine electricity bill.

Al Cleveland, Campaign Manager, Our Power, said in an interview, “Pine Tree Power will save $9 billion over 30 years. When you divide that up between the amount of ratepayers in Maine and the households that we have paying their electric bill, that comes out to $367 a year.

Still, the governor said she worried a cost-cutting, nonprofit utility might not keep up with modernizing the electric grid or converting to clean energy sources, and Mills said electing a board of seven people to run Pine Tree Power is a bad idea.

“In other words, politicians, with no particular credentials. Electing people only injects a level of politics and partisanship into the delivery of our electricity. That’s the last thing we need, and hey, I’m talking as a politician,” Mills said. “So, what we are really talking about here is adding a layer of bureaucracy and politics and partisanship over the existing structure of CMP and Versant, and I just don’t see how this improves anything.”

Mills’ position is not a surprise, as she vetoed legislation two years ago similar to the referenda for similar reasons.

The governor was traveling and unavailable for an interview, but she’s scheduled to sit down with Maine’s Total Coverage on this topic next week.

