Jason’s Pizza Stillwater location opens Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For about 15 years Jason’s Pizza has been eyeing a location near Stillwater Avenue in Bangor.

On Saturday that wait will officially be over.

The new spot is located at 340 Stillwater Ave.

“We’ve focused on wanting to be on this side of town for a while. There’s a lot of neighborhoods and a lot of businesses over here that don’t get our food every day,” said Chief Experience Officer Zachary Black.

Their third location was built with efficiency in mind.

The company is known for their New York style pizza.

But with the new spot they’re making some additions to the menu.

“Maui breadsticks. We have two new sandwiches launching. We have a New York Sky High which is a loaded pastrami, turkey, Swiss, coleslaw sandwich, which we’ve teased a little bit online, as well as new pizza and some other little items for toppings for pizzas,” said Black.

The new store will be open later than the other two locations and will feature grab and go food items starting at 9 a.m.

And they’ve got something special for the grand opening.

“The first 100 customers that order food from this location, that can be online or phone in or walk in, will be entered to win free pizza for a year as well as a few other raffle items that we have for customers,” Black said.

The free pizza deal is based off of what Jason’s Pizza says is the average family consumption of pizza per month.

“Then you’d receive a coupon booklet of pizza coupons that you could use at the store for one topping 18-inch pizza, and you can redeem that at any of our locations,” said Black.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.