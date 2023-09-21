Hate speech disrupts Portland City Council meeting, brings Mayor to tears

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - During public comment at Monday night’s Portland city council meeting, several people tuned in over zoom spewing off-topic or racist comments.

Portland Mayor, Kate Snyder, calling for a break in the meeting on the verge of tears.

Portland City councilor, Pious Ali, says the city council has been dealing with these sorts of disruptions, also known as Zoom bombing, for the past year. Ali says, “The fact that you have the right to speech does not mean that you should be spewing hateful words towards other people.”

The Maine Municipal Association (MMA) says since the covid-19 pandemic, the opportunity to tune in town or city council meetings on zoom has led to increased participation and transparency in local government. MMA says the Zoom option can be beneficial for busy parents or Mainers with disabilities who cannot attend an in-person council meeting.

Portland Communications Director, Jessica Grondin, says the Portland City Council will review the remote policy to see if there are any changes they may want to make.

