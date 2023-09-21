Habitat for Humanity celebrates successful fundraiser

Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity(WABI)
By Marleigha Clipston
Sep. 20, 2023
BANGOR, Maine- Habitat for humanity celebrated the successful conclusion of there habiTAP fundraiser

The fundraiser allowed participants to purchase a passport that granted them a free craft beer at various local breweries.

Those that filled there passport were entered into a raffle drawing and invited to Bangor Beer CO. to celebrate.

Tonight’s event brought volunteers and participants together to enjoy a meal and a beer.

Habitat for Humanity just completed building there 28th house in the greater Bangor area last week thanks to fundraisers like this one.

According to Melissa Huston the executive director of Habitat for Humanity “Supportive fundraisers like this at any time of the year are really critical to make sure we

can move our mission forward. We had an event sponsor Darlings that helped us kick things off. All of the breweries that participated in helping promoting the event,

and then our folks that purchased the passport helped us raise over $11,000”.

The goal for the event had been $10,000

