Farmington attorney involved in illegal marijuana operation has license reinstated

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington lawyer whose license was suspended after her involvement in an illegal marijuana operation has been reinstated by the Maine State Bar Association.

The suspension was set to last for nine months and Kayla Alves’ was reinstated to practice law on August 7th.

The Maine Bar says they believe she met the requirements to have her license reinstated and that she had the necessary integrity and honesty needed to practice law.

Alves was sentenced to two years of probation in August of last year for tampering with documents related to the multi-million dollar illegal marijuana ring.

Twelve other people faced charges in that operation that was busted in 2021.

