Dover-Foxcroft eight-year-old Gabe “Swampdog” Kishbaugh successfully hunts 452 lb. black bear

SHIRLEY, Maine (WABI) - Dover-Foxcroft eight-year-old Gabe “Swampdog” Kishbaugh came away with a 452 lb. black bear on Aug. 29.

The Sedomocha third grader set out to Shirley with Due North Guide Service on the opening day of the season.

It’s a memory he’ll never forget.

“It was off to the right. It came out through the woods. My dad spotted it out. I was just laying back in the chair. I couldn’t see nothing. It came out, he got the gun ready, I sat on his knee, did the aiming and everything, and put it against his shoulder. He told me ‘just make the shot count, deep breath, and fire whenever you’re ready,’ and I shot. It dropped right in the spot. It felt pretty nice,” said Kishbaugh.

Kishbaugh has his sights set on hunting a moose next year when he’s old enough.

His grandfather, Ken, shot a 317 lb. black bear on the same hunt.

Due North co-owner Erica Jewell successfully hunted a 463 lb. black bear on the trip.

